Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad slams raid on journalists, activists

October 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Shastra Sahithya Parishad has dubbed the raids at the houses of journalists, science activists, cultural historians, and critics in Delhi as a naked attack on the right to expression and fundamental rights.

The organisation accused the Union government of having deployed Central investigative agencies for suppressing, harassing, and threatening the media. News organisations such as the BBC, News Laundry, Dhainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, The Kashmir Walla, and The Wire had come under the persecution of the agencies, said a released issued by the central executive committee of the Parishad while registering its strong protest against the move.

Attacking media personnel and activists exposing the truth by abusing power is unacceptable. This is part of a conspiracy targeting the media and for silencing through coercion those criticising the government using their democratic rights. Patriots with a democratic spirit should join hands to resist this, it said.

The organisation urged all supporters of democracy to join the fight against what it alleged as administrative terrorism targeting the rights of citizens and freedom of the media.