Kerala revenue department to keep the contentious plot in Thrikkakara under its lock and key

January 27, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - KOCHI:

A vast parcel of revenue puramboke land sandwiched between the district collectorate and the Thrikkakara municipality office continues to be a bone of contention between the revenue department and the municipality.

The plot adjoining the municipality’s dumping yard was back in the news last week when the municipality fenced it much to the chagrin of the revenue department. In fact, the department found it as an act tantamount to encroachment and had issued a notice to the municipality against going ahead with the work as soon as it came to their notice.

But by then the municipality was half way in to the work and continued with it after replying to the notice nevertheless. “We weren’t making any fresh claim on the land but the fencing was done just to stop people from throwing waste parcels into the plot. In the past, one of our staff was suspended after waste was found dumped there and it was with great difficulty that we got the punishment scaled down to a transfer. A similar concern was also expressed by the present municipal secretary as well,” said municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai.

Its proximity to the Seaport-Airport Road and the Civil Line Road has made the plot a favourite dumping ground for motorists who hurl waste packets and speed away. However, a senior revenue official pointed out that even if that is the case, it should have been done by informing the revenue department. The department has since then removed a part of the fencing as a reminder to the municipality that they were the custodians of the said plot.

“Since we are also of the opinion that fencing is needed to check illegal dumping, we haven’t pulled down the entire fencing. Instead, we will put up a gate and keep the plot locked with the key in our custody. We have also asked for the service of a surveyor among other things to measure the particular plot,” said the official.

The plot, which the municipality is using as its dumping yard is also part of the extender parcel of land. However, the municipality has been allowed to use that stretch as dumping yard since waste management is a collective responsibility.

In fact, the municipality has over the years proposed many projects on the plot though none materialised ever. The municipality had also approached the government in the past for getting the custody of the land but in vain.