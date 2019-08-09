Kerala rains: Ernakulam Collector assuages fears

The district administration has attempted to assuage the fears of people in Ernakulam, saying that the rain situation is “not alarming”.

Though the downpour continues, the public need not worry, said District Collector S. Suhas. The full reservoir level at the Idamalayar dam is 169 metres. At present, the water level is 138.96 metres. This is only 33.15% of the maximum level. The current situation does not warrant the opening of the Idamalayar dam, he said in a communication issued after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday evening.

The authority is ready with a list of boats, prepared in association with the Fisheries Department, that can be deployed in an emergency. Heavy vehicles capable of shifting flood-affected people have been kept ready to meet any emergency situation.

Heavy rains have resulted in rising water levels in the catchment areas of the Periyar. Those living in low-lying areas close to the river have been shifted to relief camps. The district administration has issued directives to the police and fire force teams to be on alert mode. Trees earmarked as ‘dangerous’ will be axed to avert untoward incidents.

Quarries in the district will remain shut for the next two days. Mr. Suhas said the public could visit the Facebook pages of the Collector or the District Information Officer to get official updates on various aspects related to the rains.

The public can contact either 1077 (toll-free number) or 0484-2423513 in case of an emergency.

Eco-task forces

Two eco-task forces of the Army will fly down to Kochi on Friday morning. The team consists of one officer, two JCOs, and 40 soldiers.