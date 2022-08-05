Ernakulam gets respite from rain but alert in low-lying areas prevail

Around 1,152 persons are staying in nearly 32 camps opened in North Paravur, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Kunnathunad taluks following heavy rains and flooding

The low-lying areas in North Paravur taluk, perched between the Chalakudy and Periyar Rivers, continued to remain on alert on Friday as the flood waters that entered several houses from Thursday afternoon have not yet receded in areas like Kozhithuruthu, Kunnukara and Chendamangalam.

Nearly 100 persons were shifted to the relief camp in Govt. Lower Primary School in Elanthikkara on Friday morning amidst fears that the water levels may go up in the evening. “Around 180 residents from areas like Kozhithuruthu and Kunnukara were shifted to the camp by Thursday evening. We have opened two more camps at Thuruthipuram and Station Kadavu,” said Rosy Joshy, president of Puthenvelikkara grama panchayat. “The flood waters have not receded, though there were no heavy showers in the morning. People have been moved to safer locations, anticipating that the water levels may go up in the night,” she said.

Divya Unnikrishnan, president of Chendamangalam grama panchayat, said that people in areas like Mattupuram and Thekkumpuram were affected owing to the flood situation on Thursday. We have made arrangements to shift them to a camp opened at a hall in Kottayil Kovilakam ward. Nearly 20 persons are now staying in this camp,” she said.

The water levels in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha Rivers were showing a declining trend in the morning. However, the water level near Marthandavarma bridge in the Periyar River showed a rising trend by 12 noon while the situation was under control near the bridges at Mangalapuzha and Kalady. Incessant heavy showers gave way to moderate spells till Friday afternoon.

About 1,152 persons are staying in nearly 32 camps opened in North Paravur, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Kunnathunad taluks following heavy rains and flooding, according to an official communication.