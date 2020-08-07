Kerala rain: People living near Periyar in Ernakulam shifted to safer areas

The water levels in Periyar river basin have shot up to flood warning level, according to an official communication

Several people residing near the banks of the Periyar in Ernakulam were shifted to safer locations as floodwaters triggered by heavy rain entered their houses on Friday morning.

The water levels in Periyar river basin shot up to flood warning level as on 8 a.m. The level near Marthandavarma bridge was 3.04 metre against the danger level of 3.7 metre while the corresponding figures in Mangalapuzha bridge were 3.2 and 4.33 metres respectively. In Kalady, the water level was fast approaching the danger level of 7.3 metre, according to an official communication.

District Collector S. Suhas ordered all revenue staff in the district to join rescue and relief operations. The operations of quarries in Ernakulam have been banned till further notice.

The Shiva temple on the banks of the Periyar river in Aluva partially submerged as heavy overnight rains flooded the river. Residents on the banks of Periyar and it's tributaries are being shifted to relief shelters in several places. | Photo Credit: Vibhu H.

The Aluva Mahadeva Temple on the banks of Periyar was almost submerged in the rising water levels in the river. Nearly 100 persons in ward-13 of Eloor municipality have been shifted to relief camps following the flooding. All the shutters at Pathalam and Kanakkankadavu regulators have been opened to maximum height. In Chalakkudy river, the water level had reached red alert level of plus 45 metre near the Vettilappara river gauge station.

Six relief camps were opened in Kothamangalam taluk. Nearly 60 families have been shifted to these camps. Ninety families in Kochi taluk have also been shifted to relief camps. The flood waters inundated several homes in Chellanam. The authorities had asked people residing near the Muvattupuzha river to remain alert in view of the increasing water level.

The forest area in Manikantanchal in Kuttampuzha was facing a flood threat and the district administration asked the Forest Department to monitor the situation and open camps, if required. Fifty families under Paravur taluk have been shifted to two camps.