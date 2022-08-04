Kerala rain: High alert in Puthenvelikkara, Chendamangalam panchayats in Ernakulam

20 families shifted to camp after floodwaters entered their homes

Low-lying areas in Puthenvelikkara, Kunnukara and Chendamangalam panchayats have been placed on high alert in view of the rising water level in Chalakudy river.

Water level in the river started going up after a blue alert was declared in Sholayar dam by Thursday noon. The blue alert was issued after the water level reached 2,658 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,663 ft. An alert was issued in areas near the river under North Paravur taluk after the blue alert was declared, according to an official communication.

Nearly 20 families on Kozhithuruthu island in Puthenvelikara panchayat were shifted to the Lower Primary School at Elanthikkara by 7 p.m. “They were shifted to the relief camp after floodwaters entered their homes. More people in the affected regions will be shifted soon,” said Rosy Joshy, president of Puthevelikkara panchayat.

The island, perched precariously at the confluence of Chalakudy and Periyar rivers, had been severely hit in the devastating floods in 2018.

A team led by the Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), Tahsildar, North Paravur, and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to monitor the situation. All the shutters of the four regulator-cum-bridges, including Pathalam, Manjummel, Kanakkankadavu and Purappallikavu, have been kept open in view of the rising water level. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan visited Kanakkankadavu to assess the flood situation.

Red alert

Though heavy rain took a break on Wednesday, the weather situation in Ernakulam worsened on Thursday morning following incessant heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department upgraded the weather alert for the district from orange category to red category by 12 noon, indicating widespread heavy to very heavy rain.

Water rose above the danger level in Muvattupuzha river at 7 p.m. Water level at the river gauge station at Kacherithazham was 11.9 m against the danger level of 11.01 m. All the 15 shutters at Bhoothathankettu barrage have been kept open. Water level in the Periyar near Marthandavarma and Kalady bridges also went up.

Over 220 families in the flood-affected regions in the district have been shifted to 19 relief camps. There are eight camps in North Paravur; five in Aluva; and four in Muvattupuzha taluk. The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Friday in view of the weather condition.