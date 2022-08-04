Kochi

Kerala rain | Flights diverted to Cochin Airport due to bad weather

The Cochin International Airport Ltd at Nedumbassery. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
K A Martin KOCHI: August 04, 2022 14:24 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 14:26 IST

Five flights from the Middle East bound for Kozhikode Airport were diverted to Cochin International Airport on August 4 due to bad weather conditions in Kozhikode.

The flights that were diverted are Air Arabia from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Gulf Air from Bahrain, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, and Qatar Airways from Doha. With improved weather conditions in Kozhikode, four flights (except Qatar Airways) have now returned.

CIAL sources said Cochin Airport operations have been normal and there have been no disruptions.

The heavy rain that has been lashing the State since Sunday has abated in many places but the situation remains grim in central Kerala.

