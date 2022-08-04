Kerala rain | Flights diverted to Cochin Airport due to bad weather

Five flights bound for Kozhikode Airport were diverted to Cochin Airport

Five flights from the Middle East bound for Kozhikode Airport were diverted to Cochin International Airport on August 4 due to bad weather conditions in Kozhikode.

The flights that were diverted are Air Arabia from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Gulf Air from Bahrain, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, and Qatar Airways from Doha. With improved weather conditions in Kozhikode, four flights (except Qatar Airways) have now returned.

CIAL sources said Cochin Airport operations have been normal and there have been no disruptions.

The heavy rain that has been lashing the State since Sunday has abated in many places but the situation remains grim in central Kerala.