Kerala rain | Fishermen reach Aluva for rescue operations

Nearly 25 boats transported to Pulinchodu in heavy carriers

Fishermen from Kannamali, Njarakkal and Chellanam reached Aluva here by Tuesday afternoon to carry out rescue operations in their boats in the wake of a possible flood situation in the region following the opening of shutters of Cheruthoni dam in the morning. The boats were transported to Pulinchodu in Aluva in heavy carriers arranged by the Motor Vehicles Department.

Their presence rekindled memories of the ‘heroic warriors’ of the State, who had ventured into the narrow lanes and vulnerable locations that got submerged in the devastating floods in 2018.

The fishermen reiterated their commitment towards protecting people while saying that they were ready to face any situation. “We had braved all odds in the floods in 2018 and were successful in saving hundreds of lives,” they said.

P.M. Shabeer, Regional Transport Officer, Ernakulam, said that they had arranged the transportation of nearly 25 boats for rescue operations in Aluva and North Paravur. Ten boats already deployed in Aluva were sourced from the fishing harbour in Chellanam. For rescue operations in North Paravur, boats will be arranged from Kalamukku fishing harbour in Vypeen, he said.

The preparations were done in association with Fisheries and Revenue departments. Rescue boats will also be deployed in Kalady and nearby areas along the banks of the Periyar after assessing the flood situation, according to officials.