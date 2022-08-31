Kerala Public Works Minister a failure: State BJP chief K. Surendran

Kerala BJP chief slams P.A. Mohamed Riyas over flooding in Kochi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K. Surendran, on Wednesday, alleged that Minister of Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has failed miserably to perform his duties.

The flooding in several parts of Kochi City on Tuesday is a stark reminder of the poor state of affairs in his department. The potholed roads and water logging had turned life difficult for Keralites, he told media persons in Kochi.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the Department of Public Works is not using the funds provided by the National Highway Authority of India for road repair and maintenance. The government enacted the amendments to the Lokayukta Act to cover up corruption. The State's financial situation is in dire straits as the government is not able to even pay the salary of employees of public sector units, he alleged.

The party State president claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a position favourable to the progress of Kerala. But the State government is trying to derail projects aided by the Centre and portraying them as State-funded by changing the names of the projects, he alleged.

Mr. Surendran said that the Prime Minister's two-day visit to the State on September 1 will boost the efforts to regain Kerala's traditional culture and heritage.