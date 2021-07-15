Kerala posed to become favoured investment destination: FICCI

Kerala has been ranked first in the Niti Ayog SPG Index (sustainable development goals) in 2021. The State has many advantages to become one of the best industry destinations in the country with highly qualified and skilled human resource and infrastructure facilities that include rail, roads, airports, and sea ports. The State is among the few in India with negligible power cuts and low electricity tariff, said FICCI Kerala State council here.

Head of the FICCI state council, Savio Mathew, said in a statement that the State had very strong sectors of growth in food processing, IT, electronics, healthcare services, Ayurvedic medicines, tourism, retailing, plantations, logistics, and education. Several MNCs had invested in Kerala or set up joint business ventures in the state, he said.

Kerala's MSME sector was performing remarkably well during the past few years except for the setback due to COVID-19. Kerala has produced many leading industrialists who had successfully invested in Kerala and outside Kerala. Many Kerala-based brands were well known and some had become international names during the past few years. The LDF government had introduced path-breaking reforms in the State with the introduction of K-Swift, Invest Kerala portal, Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019, Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Act 2019, Kerala Commerce Mission, Logistic Committee etc.

The new proposals such as a new land policy for reforms of industries and trade promotion and the State redressal grievance committee would go a long way in addressing the issues of the industries, he said.

It was true that Kerala needed to improve its ranking in the Ease of Doing Business ranking and FICCI was of the view that with the reforms already rolled out and the new reforms proposed, Kerala would become one of the favoured destinations for investments in the country.