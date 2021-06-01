Kerala pollution panel has prepared action plan for rejuvenation of Kadambrayar river, says Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI

01 June 2021 19:43 IST

The Kadambrayar was, in terms of priority, in the fourth category of polluted rivers in the country and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had prepared a plan of action for the rejuvenation of the river following an order from the National Green Tribunal, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan was replying to a calling attention motion by P.T. Thomas, MLA, said a communication here. A committee constituted for the purpose was monitoring the progress of the rejuvenation programme, added the Chief Minister. He said the major causes of river pollution was leachate from the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard, and sewage and solid waste reaching the river.

Samples from the river collected every month were being tested. It had been found that the level of oxygen in the river water was low. The presence of coliform bacteria beyond the normal level too had been detected. Hotels and living apartment complexes in the vicinity of the river were regularly checked to see if they violated anti-pollution regulations. Checks were also conducted at industrial units located along the river, said the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising