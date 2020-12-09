Kerala poll officials live up to ‘new normal’

Kochi

09 December 2020 01:18 IST

Pandemic crisis gives them fresh challenges as they gear up for polling

The ‘things to remember’ list of polling officials has an interesting mix of personal care requirements this time in view of the pandemic situation.

Unlike normal circumstances in which families staying near the booths had extended a helping hand to officials on the eve of polling, the COVID-19 crisis has upset all such plans as both officials and families remain hesitant to receive or offer such assistance that included food, water and the permission to use bathrooms.

Key requirements

With the ‘new normal’ in force, a few polling officials had prepared a reminder list through WhatsApp and it was widely shared among various groups. The need to have additional masks and sanitisers figured top among key requirements. “It is required even though masks and sanitisers will be distributed along with polling materials on Wednesday morning. We have to be extra cautious this time on account of the pandemic crisis,” said a presiding officer in-charge of a booth at Ayyampuzha. Polling officials will stock additional drinking water in view of risks associated with having it from nearby water sources or procuring it from shops close to polling booths. “Have at least two litres of water ready as you would be dehydrated by afternoon on the polling day,” said a message shared in the groups. Officials have also reminded each other to carry mobile phone chargers, power banks, and to ensure adequate internet data for two days.

Mosquito repellents are a must as they would have to spent the night before the polling at the respective booths.

Other supporting tools include torches, matchbox, newspaper sheets to sleep on and lunch packets for Wednesday.

It is expected that food will be distributed by the authorities on the polling day and on the night before.

A special message going the rounds is to ensure adequate medicine for fever and cold along with the need to keep regular medicines being used by polling officials.