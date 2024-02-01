Kerala Police team scripts maiden victory in All India Police Hockey Championship

February 01, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The hockey team of the Kerala Police scripted history when it notched up its first ever victory in the 72nd edition of the All India Police Hockey Championship being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

In their first match on Wednesday against the Railway Protection Force at K.K. Hakku Hockey Stadium in Jammu, the Kerala Police team won by 5-0. This was the team’s first victory ever since they were admitted into the championship three years ago.

Incidentally, the Kerala Police have no sports recruitment for hockey. Yet, the team was formed by conducting selection trials by drafting members from various battalions and local police units. A training camp was held in Kollam for a few days before the team left for the championship.

The team is being led by Kovalam Station House Officer Bijoy S. Praveen of the Thiruvananthapuram Armed Reserve Camp, Sreelal of the State Industrial Security Force, Mithun of the Cheruthuruthy police station, and Haridas of the Padagiri police station were the goal scorers. Haridas who scored two goals was adjudged the man of the match.

Shaji, sub inspector with the Central Police, is the team coach and Starmon Pillai, assistant commandant of KAP-III, is the manager. The Kerala Police will face the Central Reserve Police Force in the pre-quarter on Saturday. The championship will conclude on February 8.

