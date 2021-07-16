Kerala Police clock 1 million followers on Instagram

KOCHI

16 July 2021 22:29 IST

Mumbai, Bengaluru police left far behind in popularity

When the Kerala Police joined Instagram, some of the major police forces where already on the popular social media platform.

But more than two-and-a-half-years down the line, they have pipped all of them to emerge as the first police force anywhere in the world to have touched a follower base of one million. A post on Instagram to mark the one million mark on Friday received more than 82,000 likes in a matter of hours.

The other major police forces within the country, including the Mumbai and Bengaluru police have been left far behind.

“That even the Interpol and the New York police have far fewer followers signify our popularity,” said an official associated with the social media cell of the Kerala Police.

The State police joined Instagram to reach out to youngsters. They soon garnered eyeballs with short videos, including memes and informative ones.

“Our most popular video till date was the one posted a couple of months ago. It featured an excited lot of stray dogs approaching a sub inspector at Nemam, who fed them without fail every day. Another video that showed how the police are available for the service of the public through the odds was also immensely popular,” said the official.

The Facebook page of the State police already has 17 lakh followers and its Twitter handle around 2 lakh followers. Shortly after they joined TikTok, the Central government banned it by which time it had logged close to a million followers. Now, they have joined the Indian social networking platform Koo recognised by the Central government.

While the social media presence of the Kerala Police has been immensely popular, they weren't spared of brickbats either. In June last year, they had to lift a video titled “PC Kuttanpillai Speaking” from their YouTube channel after some online commentators and women activists derided it as police’s attempt at “roasting”, a phenomenon of outspoken online criticism popularised by a young Malayali youngster by the name Arjun at that time.

The police had formed its social media cell under ADGP Manoj Abraham back in 2018 till which time its Facebook and Twitter accounts had a nominal presence. A five-member team proficient in social media from among the force was recruited that year based on a test. Now, an editor and cameraman has also been recruited to further enhance the capability of the team.