August 26, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Police Association elected new State officer-bearers at Aluva here on Saturday.

S.R. Shinodas (president), E.V. Pradeepan (general secretary), G.P. Abhijith (treasurer), V. Sanju Krishan (vice president), M.M. Ajith Kumar (joint secretary), and Sanal Chakrapani (editor of magazine Kaval Kairali) were the ones elected in which 358 State Committee members voted.

Saji Marcose, DySP, District Crime Records Bureau, was the department observer.