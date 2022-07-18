Kerala NIA judge to travel to Coimbatore to examine a witness in UAPA case

A police officer who arrested the Maoist-accused duo in Coimbatore, will be examined in the Tamil Nadu city.

A police officer who arrested the Maoist-accused duo in Coimbatore, will be examined in the Tamil Nadu city.

A Special Judge of the court for National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi, will examine a police officer as a witness in a case booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Kerala, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

P. Chandramohan, the police officer who had arrested Maoist-accused Rupesh and Anoop in the Vellamunda Maoist case, will be examined by the Special Judge K. Kamanees on two days from Tuesday at Coimbatore as the officer was unable to travel to Kochi to depose before the court. It was on a petition from the NIA that the judge decided to travel to Coimbatore to examine the witness, who was suffering from renal cancer.

The official will reach the district court hall Coimbatore, where the Special Judge will hold his sitting. The presence of the accused will be ensured during the proceedings through video conferencing.

The NIA had listed Mr. Chandramohan as a witness as he had arrested the accused at Coimbatore and seized some documents from them.

The court felt that it was appropriate to examine the witness at his hometown considering his health conditions. The Section 12 of the NIA Act permits the court to hold its proceedings at any place other than its ordinary place of sitting whenever required, said the court order.

The court had asked the NIA to arrange a qualified translator for conducting the examination. Sufficient arrangements for securing the presence of accused persons through video conferencing at the place of examination shall also be arranged by the NIA, the court had ordered.

Besides the judge, a few staffers of the court and the lawyers of the investigation agency will reach Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The prosecution case is that five activists of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organisation, had formed an unlawful assembly with firearms including an AK-47 rifle and other self-loading rifles, and trespassed into the house of A. B. Pramod, a civil police officer, at Vellamunda in Wayanad, and threatened to kill him. The accused also allegedly asked the official to resign from his job and stop helping the police in its anti-Maoist operations.