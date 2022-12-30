Kerala may seek permission to retain its original ESZ proposals

December 30, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala will appeal to the Supreme Court to allow it to retain its Ecological Sensitive Zone (ESZ) proposals that were submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change earlier.

The State had earlier submitted the proposals excluding human habitations from the ESZ and restricting the zone to zero in such areas. It may also request the court to reconsider the ban order on permanent structures in the zones, which according to the State, will adversely affect tribespeople and legal settlers.

As the land assigned to Scheduled Tribes under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 will come under the proposed zone of 1 km, the court order may interfere with the vested rights of the Scheduled Tribes, the State believed.

Kerala will raise these pleas in the interim application to be filed in the apex court shortly. The apex court will consider the case on January 11.

The State feels that any attempt to restrict the activities in the zones, including ban on permanent constructions, will affect the livelihood options of the 213 Eco Development Committees, which support over 12,000 families. The committees are involved in the construction of small and permanent structures such as interpretation centres, toilets and basic amenities for visitors and watchtowers in ESZs, the State will argue before the top court.

The State will seek to exclude the land assigned to settlers, who had occupied the area before January 1, 1977, from the restrictions imposed in the ESZ. The fact that a large number of small and medium townships with human habitations and related facilities were developed within the vicinity of the protected areas and the proposed buffer zone decades ago would be brought to the notice of the court, legal sources said.

The anxiety among the people residing in the forest fringes following the court order banning the construction of new permanent structures within ESZ will be highlighted. Kerala will urge that a site-specific approach and not a blanket order imposing 1-km ESZ needs to be taken, sources said.