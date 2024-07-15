Kerala looks to pumped storage hydro projects with 4,590 MW potential

The State Power department will examine the prospects of developing pumped storage hydro projects (PSP) in the State through Energy Management Centre (EMC) Kerala. The EMC has invited expression of interest to prepare pre-feasibility reports on the projects identified, including one at Elaveezhapoonchira on the Idukki-Kottayam border, with an anticipated capacity of 630 MW.

As of now, the EMC has identified 10 possible projects with a total anticipated capacity to generate 4,590 MW. But only two projects, selected on the basis of the pre-feasibility report, will be taken up initially in the second round for detailed feasibility studies.

How the projects work

Pumped storage hydroelectric projects involve re-use of water from a higher elevation storage facility used to generate power. The water that flows down is stored at a lower level reservoir. It is then pumped back into the higher level reservoir during non-peak hours when power cost is viable. The water is used once again to generate power during peak hours. Along with load balancing, the process helps reuse water, which is otherwise let out to flow into the rivers that empty into the sea.

EMC sources say that hydroelectric power will help ensure power supply stability as there may be fluctuations in the supply from other renewable sources. Kerala has traditionally been known for its reliance on its hydel sources to meet its power requirements.

Grid flexibility

The global consensus is on the need for grid flexibility to ensure reliable energy delivery with increasing renewable sources. Some States in the country have already seen over 50% instantaneous solar PV generation. The power grid has managed current renewable energy levels using the extensive high-voltage transmission infrastructure. But more grid flexibility will be needed to meet renewable energy targets for 2030 and 2070.

While battery storage solutions are scaling up to meet short-term grid storage needs, pumped storage hydropower projects are emerging as crucial and India has now about 4.7 GW of installed PSP capacity.

Potential PSPs in Palakkad and Wayanad districts are on the list of 10 identified by EMC Kerala for pre-feasibility study. The Power department move is in keeping with the call for a shift to clean energy sources as India has set itself the goal to shift 50% of its energy capacity from fossil fuel by 2030.

The pre-feasibility report will validate the project sites identified by the EMC and assess the technical, economic and environmental aspects of the sites to ensure their viability. Financial and economic assessment to determine the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of the projects will also be part of the study.

