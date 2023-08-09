August 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government is looking at the possibility of operating chartered flights to handle heavy flow of non-resident Keralites during the peak season and on festive occasions to end what sources in NoRKA described as ‘air robbery’ by flight operators.

The practice of charging exorbitant rates as demand for air travel peaks is a regular phenomenon. The State government is exploring ways to end it, NoRKA sources said.

NoRKA vice-chairperson P. Sreeramakrishnan said the government is keen to see that exploitation of NRKs comes to an end. Though the government initially explored launching its own flights - Air Kerala, the formalities to be complied with are cumbersome. The possibility of chartering flights to handle the movement of NRKs during peak seasons is the other option available to the government. However, the Union government has not given the green signal for operations so far.

There is already a steep increase in air fares between Kochi and destinations in Gulf countries. The cost of flights is set to spiral with the holiday season coming to an end and people rushing to return to their place of work.

A non-resident Keralite said the price of air tickets has gone up three to four times in recent days. Flights between Kochi and Bahrain that cost less than ₹20,000 during off-season cost more than ₹40,000 this week on one of the airlines.

The flight charge for Kochi-Bahrain sector on September 1 will vary depending on airlines - ranging between around ₹40,000 and over ₹97,000. The Mumbai-Bahrain flight on the same day costs between ₹28,000 and ₹36,000. The Chennai-Bahrain flight costs between ₹25,000 and ₹65,00 depending on the airline.

Similar is the case with other Gulf destinations. Kochi-Riyadh flight costs between ₹33,000 and ₹94,000 on September 1 depending on the airline. On the same day, the Mumbai-Riyadh flight costs between ₹25,000 and ₹27,000. The Chennai-Riyadh flight costs between about ₹28,000 and ₹80,000.

The Kochi-Dubai flight costs between ₹42,000 and ₹75,000 on September 1 while it will be nearly ₹30,000 from Mumbai on the same day. The cost of the flight from Chennai to Dubai on the day will be between ₹31,000 and ₹56,000.

NoRKA sources said that chartered flights will be a success because organisations of expatriate Malayalis all over the world are ready to take up the cause. The idea was also mooted at the recent World Kerala Assembly (Loka Kerala Sabha) where it received good reception. Chartered flights were operated during the pandemic COVID-19 to evacuate people with the help of the associations of Keralites.