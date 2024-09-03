Kerala logistics parks policy in two weeks, says Rajeeve

I

The Kerala government will release a logistics parks policy within a fortnight adding to the benefits the State will derive from the Centre’s plan to set up maritime clusters along the west coast, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve has said.

The policy will help boost Kerala’s pioneering cluster coming up in Alappuzha district and it is in tune with the State’s new Industrial Policy (2023), which has promotion of community-based networks at its core. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Maritime and Logistics Roundtable 2024 here on Tuesday.

The maritime cluster coming up in Cherthala would get more incentives, he said at the event organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The Minister said that the 15-acre Cherthala cluster, where work had been on for six months, as an agglomeration of industries linked to shipping and allied activities, was scheduled to be fully functional by next summer.

The Draft Logistics Policy released in March this year proposed investment subsidy of up to ₹7 crore for logistics parks in the State.

“We have been getting encouraging responses from the stakeholders. The policy will be announced in two weeks,” said a press release here, quoting the Minister.

The Minister also highlighted the futuristic role of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. as a central PSU in Kerala for 52 years. This was an example of the Centre and the State working in tandem for a major push for the country’s shipping industry.

The roundtable was organised to boost government efforts to make Kerala a global destination for innovative technology. It was part of an ongoing series to bolster links between the State and the innovative technology sector.

Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony and CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair were among those present.

