Kerala literacy mission programme aimed at shaping responsible citizens to get under way in Ernakulam

November 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Pauradhwani’, a programme organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) in coastal and tribal-dominated areas in eight districts with the aim of shaping informed and independent citizens, will be launched in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Varapuzha grama panchayat has been selected for the programme in Ernakulam where a three-day event will get under way on Wednesday. The programme aims at instilling scientific aptitude, independent thinking, secularism, democratic spirit, constitutional values, and awareness about rights towards shaping independent citizens. “Classes, cultural programmes, including indigenous arts forms, and visual-driven sessions will be held with public participation. We have also roped in the anti-drug movement as part of the initiative after being told that drug menace remains a serious concern among youngsters in Varapuzha panchayat,” said KSLM district coordinator Deepa James.

Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been chosen for the programme on account of their significant tribal population, while Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod have been selected considering their marginalised coastal population.

‘Pauradhwani’ has drawn up a six-point motto, which includes ensuring the rights of the marginalised sections, strengthening democracy and brotherhood, and building an egalitarian new Kerala society without any discrimination.

A pamphlet detailing the rights and responsibilities of citizens and the significance of scientific temper, secularism, democratic spirit, and constitutional values is being distributed among beneficiaries as part of the programme.

Among the topics to be covered under the programme include Independence struggle and tribespeople, forest rights, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, coastal rules, women-centric rules, rights and laws governing children, health, and nutrition.