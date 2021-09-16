Kerala legislators get to know Navy up close

MLAs sail onboard warships during an exclusive ‘Day at Sea’ event

The Navy organised a two-day visit of Kerala legislators and some officials in the State to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in the city.

In all, seven legislators — K.M. Sachindev, M. Vijin, C.K. Asha, Saneesh Kumar Joseph, Roji John, Arun Kumar, and Muhammad Muhsin — and seven officials took part in the visit on September 15 and 16.

They were briefed on the training and operational functioning of the Navy with emphasis on maritime strengths and challenges of Kerala. Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the command, sensitised them to the nuances of maritime domain, imperatives of maritime security and challenges thereof.

The event was earmarked by familiarisation tours to various naval simulators on water survival, damage control, firefighting techniques onboard ships, and ship handling training simulator. A special visit to INS Dronacharya at Fort Kochi was conducted, which included the maritime museum projecting the historical warfare capabilities of the Navy.

There was also an exclusive ‘Day at Sea’ providing an unique opportunity of sailing onboard the warships. During the sea sortie, the naval units demonstrated various facets of Naval operations that included displays by aircraft, search and rescue operations, manoeuvres at sea, neutralisation of asymmetric threats by versatile waterjet Fast Attack Crafts as well as Fast Interceptor Crafts.