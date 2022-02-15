Kerala lawyers to stage protest

Amendments to Civil Rules of Practice, Kerala

Lawyers across the State will mark their protest on February 17 against the proposed amendments to the Civil Rules of Practice, Kerala, which according to them, would lead to the reduction of their fee in money suits.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the protest will be held on February 18 as it is a public holiday in the State capital on February 17.

Issuing the protest call, John Joseph, chairman, Bar Council of Kerala, said lawyers would wear protest badges while appearing in courts on the day.