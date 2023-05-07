Kerala Latin Catholic Association calls for more clarity on CRZ draft

May 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has demanded more clarity on the draft maps brought out by Coastal Zone Regulation authority.

The association also said that apprehensions of coastal residents should be addressed and that the notification should include provisions for building of homes by coastal residents and fishermen. KLCA has launched Jana Jagratha Sadass, a people’s forum, to address the apprehensions about the draft CRZ notification, said a communication from the association here.

The diocesan-level committees of KLCA will present their reports and submit suggestions to the government on CRZ notification and the proposed coastal highway project. The association will also hold Jana Jagratha Sadass with participation of people from all communities on the coastal regulation draft.

The association said that private mangroves should be excluded from buffer zones and that sluice bunds and regulators should be marked and identified.