Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to open A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi is all set to open A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab, a research centre in honour of the eminent artist who passed away in February this year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility named Dhyan Chitra at the Durbar Hall Art Centre here on September 1.

A library housing 4,000 books from Ramachandran’s exclusive collection on art and several valuable items including the awards he received will be part of the centre. They were donated to the Lalithakala Akademi by Ramachandran’s family.

“Meticulously and comprehensively designed, the Visual Cultural Lab reflects Ramachanran’s in-depth studies of art, artistic traditions, and life itself. It serves as the foundation for understanding his diverse media and forms, philosophy, and artistic style,” Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth and Secretary N. Balamuralikrishnan said in a release issued here.

The collection of art books reveals Ramachandran’s strong preoccupation with subjects, such as classical Indian art iconography, as well as Asian, African and Latin American art traditions. It includes a blend of studies and monographs on both non-western and western contemporary and historical artists, they added.

Ramachandran’s collection of books will be displayed in the original bookshelves he had designed for his studio.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will chair the inaugural ceremony. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will be the chief guest. Chief Secretary V. Venu, Mayor M. Anilkumar, T.J. Vinod MLA, Rajan M. Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Culture department, and N. Maya, Director, Culture department, will extend felicitations. Ramachandran’s children Rahul and Sujata will attend the event.