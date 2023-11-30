Kerala Khadi to make official debut abroad this week

November 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Khadi products will make official debut abroad at the ‘Keralotsavam’ to be held in Dubai on December 2 and 3 as part of the UAE National Day celebrations. “This is the first time that Khadi products from Kerala are becoming officially be available in a foreign country,” said Khadi Board Vice Chairman P. Jayarajan here on Thursday.

“Until now, independent shops have been selling Khadi products from Kerala abroad. However, the Dubai show and sales involve the Khadi Board directly, thanks to the initiative by Overseas Malayali Association (Orma),” he said.

He added that the decision to officially enter the foreign market was taken in the wake of the tremendous response that Khadi products received in the State. The board expected sales to go up to ₹150 crore this year, and ₹40-crore worth sales had been achieved in the first half of the year, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan also said that the board had launched a collection of products for Sabarimala pilgrims. The sale of kits was launched at the Nilakkal showroom with the support of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The kits would be available at all Khadi showrooms, he added.

“The success of Khadi products outside India would be a measure of the success of traditional Khadi weavers in Kerala. There are around 12,000 Khadi workers in the State who have been assured the minimum wage fixed by the government. An increase in demand will help them attain a better standard of living,” he said.

The board will begin Christmas and New Year season rebate sales on December 13. The rebate sales will be open till January 6.

The board’s attempt to boost sales through online platforms had run into some issues, but they were sorted out, and Khadi products were now available on Flipkart, Mr. Jayarajan said. Sales had also been improved by the response of employees of government and quasi government departments, cooperative sector employees, teachers, and the network of Khadi lovers, he added.

“The presence of fake Khadi products is an issue. The problem is being addressed and steps are taken to ensure that only genuine Khadi products are sold and bought by customers under the Khadi umbrella,” he said.

