Kerala jewellers allege harassment by police, warn of protest action

June 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association has alleged harassment by the police and warned that they will be forced to resort to protest action.

A statement issued by the association alleged that jewellers being handcuffed and physically harmed in the name of recovery of stolen gold was a violation of human rights.

The police action was in stark violation of orders issued by the head of the Police department and the High Court, the statement added. The association alleged that the police had only produced a portion of the gold seized from shops in the name of recovery before the court.

The police use accused in burglary cases to recover gold, but copies of burglars’ confessions were not produced before gold and silver merchants, said the association. The merchants appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter. They would organise meetings at Angamaly on July 8, 9, and 10 to raise their demands on hallmarking, said the statement.