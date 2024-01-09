ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Information Commissioner warns of stern action against officials delaying response to RTI queries

January 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Information Commissioner (SIC) K.M. Dileep has warned of stern action against officials found guilty of either delaying responses to Right to Information queries or providing wrong information.

He was speaking at a hearing organised by the State Information Commission on complaint redressal at the district collectorate. Out of the 31 complaints considered at the hearing, 29 were resolved.

Mr. Dileep said returning RTI applications on the grounds that information was not available was not acceptable. It is the responsibility of the office head to preserve the information and relevant data. Action will be taken against those who fail in that duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Information should be made available to applicants at the earliest. Neither should they be sent back empty-handed. Petitioners and officials attended the hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US