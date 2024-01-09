GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Information Commissioner warns of stern action against officials delaying response to RTI queries

January 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Information Commissioner (SIC) K.M. Dileep has warned of stern action against officials found guilty of either delaying responses to Right to Information queries or providing wrong information.

He was speaking at a hearing organised by the State Information Commission on complaint redressal at the district collectorate. Out of the 31 complaints considered at the hearing, 29 were resolved.

Mr. Dileep said returning RTI applications on the grounds that information was not available was not acceptable. It is the responsibility of the office head to preserve the information and relevant data. Action will be taken against those who fail in that duty.

Information should be made available to applicants at the earliest. Neither should they be sent back empty-handed. Petitioners and officials attended the hearing.

