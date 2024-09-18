Kerala industries roadshow in Bengaluru on Thursday

The State government will hold the second in a series of Kerala Industrial Roadshows in Bengaluru on Thursday to welcome new investors to the State as part of an intense effort to leverage the State’s recently upgraded status in Ease of Doing Business.

The roadshow in Bengaluru follows the one held in Chennai recently.

The Bengaluru meet will showcase Kerala’s keenness to draw investments in areas like aerospace, artificial intelligence, defence, robotics, biotechnology, electric vehicles, food processing, information technology, logistics, maritime business, ship building, medical instruments and equipment, packaging, research and development, waste treatment, and renewable energy sources.

These are some of the cutting edge technology driven avenues for investments identified by the State government.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the investors’ meetings were a precursor to the proposed global investment meet being held in the State in 2025. A preliminary meeting with potential investors would be held in Indian cities as well as abroad.

Mr. Rajeeve said the investors’ meet, coming after Kerala topped the list of States in the country in Ease of Doing Business and after the approval of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project, would encourage potential investors to consider Kerala as a promising destination for industries.

The industries roadshows are being held in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries. The meetings are expected to help Kerala emerge as an investment destination of choice and a major business hub in the country.