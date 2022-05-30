Kerala Industries Minister walks the ramp to promote handloom products

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve walked the ramp at a private shopping mall in Kochi to promote handloom products, including shirts from materials produced by Chendamangalam weavers. The launch of the shirts was part of efforts to help the weavers in Chendamangalam, a traditional stronghold of handloom products.

Mr. Rajeeve said he was invited to the launch of the ‘Krithi’ brand of handloom products and felt that he should join the promotion of the products. The Industries department has been in the midst of efforts to promote handloom products, including Khadi products, with a view to increase their popularity and sales. The 'Chendaloom' shirts were introduced to the market during the Vishu season to great response, he added. Hantex, the apex handloom cooperative, had introduced the 'Commando' brand of shirts from handwoven materials.

T. S. Baby, Hantex board member and a veteran in the handloom sector, said the setting up of the handloom village in Chendamanagalam would help increase the visibility and popularity of their products. A new designing and dyeing centre were part of the handloom village, for which sufficient land had been made available to the government, he said.