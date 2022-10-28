Kerala Industries Minister urges migrant workers to give up drugs

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has urged migrant workers to resolve not to use drugs and to alert authorities if sale or use of drugs came to their notice at workplaces or lodgings.

He was inaugurating the State-level launch of the anti-drug campaign among migrant workers organised jointly by the Labour department and the Perumbavoor municipality on Friday.

Mr. Rajeeve said Kerala did not consider migrants as outsiders, and that was the reason why the campaign had been extended to them too. The danger posed by drugs should be fought collectively. The use of drugs was spreading at a rapid pace across society, he added.

The chain of drugs needs to be broken and those responsible should be dealt with sternly. The State government is spearheading a massive drug-free Kerala campaign. Eradication of drugs should be considered a service to the State, said the Minister.

A cultural procession and a mega medical camp were held as part of ‘Kavach 2022’, the anti-drug campaign. Perumbavoor municipal chairman T.M. Zakkir Hussain inaugurated the procession. NCC, NSS, and Student Police cadets from various educational institutions in the municipality also attended.