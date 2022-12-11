Kerala Industries department plans slew of training programmes to help job seekers

December 11, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Industries department, with the help of various institutions, is launching a slew of training programmes to help job seekers as well as to equip the State to attract more investments. Strong on the heels of the success of its one-lakh enterprises campaign, the department is looking to new technologies for future growth.

The Industries department has, through the Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development, invited applicants for a training programme in the use of drones in agricultural activities. The five-day workshop, scheduled to start on December 19, will focus on the use of drones in areas such as micro-nutrient application and assessment of crop loss and potential harvest.

The workshop will be conducted at the Kerala Agricultural University’s agri-enterprise incubation centre with technical help from the KAU centre. It is open to 20 persons selected on the basis of their applications.

A workshop on making baked goods will be conducted under the aegis of KIED between December 20 and 24. Those participating in the workshop will be issued food safety training certificate. There will be theory and practical classes on various aspects of baking industry. Trainees will also be made familiar with the process of availing funds for starting ventures. They will get an opportunity to interact with successful bakers.

A one-day workshop will be conducted in Thrissur on December 16, with the help of KAU, on potential areas in the food processing industry.