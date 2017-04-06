Kochi

‘Kerala in grip of police raj’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan on Wednesday said that the State was in the grip of police raj and the CPI(M)’s goonda raj. He was speaking after inaugurating a march taken out by the KSU from the DCC office to the Police Commissioner’s office in protest against the police atrocity against Mahija, mother of the deceased engineering student Jishnu Pranoy, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

