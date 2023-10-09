Kerala human rights panel seeks probe into car accident that killed two doctors

October 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo motu case based on newspaper reports in connection with the accident in which two young doctors were killed and three others injured after their car fell into a waterbody at North Paravur on September 31 midnight.

SHRC member V.K. Beenakumari directed the Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) and the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) to find out what led to the accident and to file a report in 30 days. There was no barricade, bollard or crash barrier at the end of the waterlogged road to forewarn motorists. The person driving the car towards Kodungalloor had taken a right-turn from Labour Junction, instead of turning left, the Commission noted.

