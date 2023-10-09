HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala human rights panel seeks probe into car accident that killed two doctors

October 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo motu case based on newspaper reports in connection with the accident in which two young doctors were killed and three others injured after their car fell into a waterbody at North Paravur on September 31 midnight.

SHRC member V.K. Beenakumari directed the Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) and the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) to find out what led to the accident and to file a report in 30 days. There was no barricade, bollard or crash barrier at the end of the waterlogged road to forewarn motorists. The person driving the car towards Kodungalloor had taken a right-turn from Labour Junction, instead of turning left, the Commission noted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.