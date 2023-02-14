Kerala SHRC orders inquiry into police reportedly turning away a parent out to buy child’s medicines citing CM’s security

February 14, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case and ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a father who was reportedly out to buy medicines for his four-year-old child was turned away by police as part of the chief minister’s security arrangements in Mattoor in Kalady on Sunday.

The Commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) to submit the inquiry report within four weeks.

Sarath, a resident of Kottayam, was the one reportedly turned away by police. The incident came to light after a video of it emerged on social media. Rural police had absolved the sub inspector concerned of any wrong doing following a preliminary inquiry.