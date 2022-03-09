Kerala High Court upholds selection of lecturer at Cusat

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the selection and appointment of Vani Kesari A. as lecturer at the School of Legal Studies under the Cochin University of Science and Technology(Cusat).

The Bench passed the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by Sonia K. Das, lecturer, Government Law College, Thrissur, against a single judge’s order rejecting her plea against the selection made in pursuance to the notification issued by the university on October 14, 2008, for the post of category ‘C’ Lecturer. According to her, the selection committee ought to have been constituted in terms of UGC regulations and not in terms of the University Statute.

The court observed that the selection committee had only awarded marks based on the experience and qualifications possessed by the rival candidates, and that it was on that criterion that Vani Kesari scored more marks than the appellant in the selection process. “Experience of a candidate being a relevant criterion in a selection to the post of Assistant Professor, we do not see the selection committee as having overstepped its jurisdictional limits while conducting the selection,” the court said.