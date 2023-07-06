HamberMenu
Kerala High Court upholds conviction and sentence of doctor in bribery case

She has been awarded one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine for accepting a bribe for terminating a pregnancy

July 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has confirmed the conviction and jail term awarded to a doctor hailing from Alappuzha by the Kozhikode Vigilance Court for receiving a bribe for terminating a pregnancy.

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by V.V. Devayani against the Kozhikode Vigilance court order sentencing her to one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 for taking a bribe of ₹600 for terminating the pregnancy of a patient.

The case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in 2000 while the doctor was working as an assistant surgeon at the Community Health Centre, Nenmara. According to her, she was falsely implicated in the case.

A. Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), submitted that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Pecuniary advantage

The court observed that the evidence on record, sequences of events and circumstances proved that she had accepted ₹600 as illegal gratification by abusing her official position as a public servant and availed herself of pecuniary advantage by adopting corrupt and illegal means. Thus, the Vigilance court was justified in convicting her in the case.

