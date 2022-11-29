Kerala High Court upholds appointment of Ciza Thomas as KTU V-C in-charge

November 29, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

THE Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the appointment of Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing a petition filed by the State government challenging the appointment made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor of the university, Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that the appointment was in order and she was duly qualified to be appointed to the post.

The court directed the Governor to complete the search-cum-selection process for the new V-C within two months. The University Grants Commission informed the court that it would nominate its representative to the search-cum-selection committee within two weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was following a Supreme Court order declaring the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as V-C void ab initio that the Chancellor appointed Dr. Thomas as V-C in-charge. The government contention was that the Chancellor should have appointed V-Cs of other universities, the Pro-V-C or the Principal Secretary to Higher Education to the post.

The Governor submitted to the court that his efforts to identify a senior professor from the university had failed as there were no professors of required qualification to be appointed to the post. The Governor’s request for a list of qualified professors from the Director of Technical Education went unheeded and the Director herself refused to take up the post. The Governor was left with the only option of appointing Dr. Thomas after evaluating her credentials, the court noted.

The court expressed concern over the disputes between two Constitutional authorities and its impact on the students and the academic world outside. The two functionaries should have sorted out their differences, the judge noted.

Hoping that the interest of the students of the university would not be affected, the judge directed that the V-C be appointed without any delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US