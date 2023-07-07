Kerala High Court to constitute special bench to deal with Brahmapuram fire case and other waste management cases

July 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a special bench for hearing the suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire and other cases relating to waste management.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji directed the High Court Registrar (Judicial) to constitute a special bench when the suo motu case relating to the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing.

The court passed the order after taking note of the suggestions of the Advocate General and the amici curiae that the case could be assigned to a special bench so that the momentum gained in monitoring the steps taken by the government and the Kochi Corporation by the court was not lost and the case could be heard frequently.

The court also sought explanation from the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Judicial Magistrate Court-IX regarding the orders passed by it for releasing the vehicles seized in connection with the dumping of wastes on roadsides, and in rivers and canals, despite the High Court order against the immediate release of vehicles.

The court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to summon the files relating to the case from the magistrate court and call upon the magistrate through the district judge to give an explanation. If the court was not satisfied with the explanation, further action would be taken against the magistrate, the court said.

The court passed the order when the government Pleader brought to the attention of the court that despite informing the magistrate court about the High Court order, the vehicles seized were being released to the offenders. The court said that if what was stated by the Pleader was factually correct, it was an act of indiscipline on the part of the judicial officer.

The government informed the court that there was a lack of clarity on certain aspects of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s proposal to set up a compressed biogas plant to manage the waste generated in the Kochi Corporation area. BPCL needs to give a clarification on the mechanism for handling byproducts likely to be generated and the royalty and carbon credit that could be accrued to the government. The government, therefore, sought a month’s time to work on the project.