Kerala High Court stops demolition of buildings on Kanakakkunnu Palace premises

May 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

PIL seeking to issue directions to authorities to stop construction activities, hard landscaping, removal of trees and lawn, excavation and demolition of structures

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has restrained the State authorities from demolishing any permanent structures and/or cutting and removing trees on the Kanakakkunu Palace premises.

The Bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji directed the Tourism department to take the photographs of the palace and file them along with a statement for appreciating the nature of work being carried out there and also to ensure complete compliance of the orders of the court. The department shall file the statement and the photograph when the court considers the case on June 5.

The court issued the order on a public interest litigation (PIL). The petitioners moved the court seeking to issue directions to the authorities to stop construction activities, hard landscaping, removal of trees and lawn, excavation and demolition of structures within the compound and inside the Kanakakunnu Palace.

