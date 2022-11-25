Kerala High Court stays trial court order in accident case involving Sriram Venkitaraman

November 25, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Trial court had discharged the Civil Services officer from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the accident case in which journalist K.M. Basheer was killed

The Hindu Bureau

The order of the Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, discharging Civil Services officer Sriram Venkitaraman from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the accident case in which journalist K.M. Basheer was killed in 2019, was stayed by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was while considering the appeal filed by the State government against the trial court order that the High Court issued the stay order. The High Court issued a notice to Mr. Venkitaraman.

‘Exceeding jurisdiction’

In its appeal, the State government had contended that the trial court had exceeded its jurisdiction in concluding that Mr. Venkitaraman did not drive the car with an intention to kill or with the knowledge that his actions may result in the death of the journalist. It also challenged the finding of the trial court that it was a case of a rash and negligent act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State had also argued that the officer, on being taken to the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, made efforts to delay treatment so as to destroy evidence. He deliberately delayed the collection of his blood samples to dilute the alcohol content in his blood. The statement of the doctor at the General Hospital, who attended to the official, revealed that he had driven the vehicle after consuming alcohol, the State had contended.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US