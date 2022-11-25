  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court stays trial court order in accident case involving Sriram Venkitaraman

Trial court had discharged the Civil Services officer from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the accident case in which journalist K.M. Basheer was killed

November 25, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The order of the Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, discharging Civil Services officer Sriram Venkitaraman from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the accident case in which journalist K.M. Basheer was killed in 2019, was stayed by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

It was while considering the appeal filed by the State government against the trial court order that the High Court issued the stay order. The High Court issued a notice to Mr. Venkitaraman.

‘Exceeding jurisdiction’

In its appeal, the State government had contended that the trial court had exceeded its jurisdiction in concluding that Mr. Venkitaraman did not drive the car with an intention to kill or with the knowledge that his actions may result in the death of the journalist. It also challenged the finding of the trial court that it was a case of a rash and negligent act.

The State had also argued that the officer, on being taken to the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, made efforts to delay treatment so as to destroy evidence. He deliberately delayed the collection of his blood samples to dilute the alcohol content in his blood. The statement of the doctor at the General Hospital, who attended to the official, revealed that he had driven the vehicle after consuming alcohol, the State had contended.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.