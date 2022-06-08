Kerala High Court stays proceedings in sedition case against Aisha Sultana

In view of Supreme Court order suspending all criminal trials in cases under Section 124A

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for three months all the further proceedings in the sedition case registered by the Kavaratti police against Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana for her alleged remarks that the Central government had used bioweapon against the islanders.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A. A. passed the order on a petition filed by the filmmaker seeking to stay the proceedings in view of the Supreme Court order suspending all criminal trials and proceedings in cases registered under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution allegation was that on June 07, 2021, in a panel discussion aired between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the accused allegedly stated that the Central government had used bio-weapon against the natives of the Island.

The petitioner said that she was absolutely innocent of the allegations levelled against her. She had been falsely implicated in the case with ulterior motives and vexatious intentions.

She contended that it was settled law that the provisions of Sections 124 A and 153 B of the Indian Penal Code could not be invoked to penalise criticism of a person engaged in carrying on administration or for using strong words to express disapprobation of the measures of a government. A citizen had a right to say or write whatever he/she likes about the government or its measures by way of criticism or comments so long as he/she did not incite people to violence against the government established by law with the intention of creating public disorder.