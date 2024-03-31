Kerala High Court stays circular on keeping ferocious dogs as pets

March 31, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has stayed the implementation of a circular issued by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying banning the breeding and licensing of 23 ferocious dog breeds.

The court, however, did not stay the prohibition on import and selling of the dogs contained in the circular dated March 12. The court passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by three persons who claim to be dog lovers and owners of the banned breeds.

23 breeds

The circular had directed the States to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including pit bull terrier, American bulldog, rottweiler, and mastiffs. The department has asked local bodies and State-level animal husbandry departments not to issue any licence or permit for the sale and breeding of the banned dog breeds. The circular also stipulated that dogs which had already been kept as a pet shall be sterilised so that further breeding did not take place.

The court noted that the petitioners had relied on the interim orders issued by the High Court of Karnataka and High Court of Calcutta, wherein similar issues were considered and orders of stay have been granted regarding operation of the order of the Central government. “In such circumstances, there will be a direction staying the operation of notification dated 12.03.2024, except with regard to prohibition on import and selling of the dogs of the breeds specified therein,” the court said.