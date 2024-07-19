Kerala High Court stays Chancellor’s action for constituting search committee for Kufos VC for a month

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings for a month on the notification issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the Chancellor for constituting a search-cum-selection committee for selecting the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. passed the order while admitting a writ petition filed by the Kerala government challenging the proceedings initiated by the Chancellor to form the search-cum -selection committee. The court also impleaded the University Grants Commission as a respondent in the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that neither the UGC Regulation 2018 nor the provision of the KUFOS Act did confer any authority on the Chancellor to constitute a search-cum-selection committee. As the Act and the regulations did not specify who should constitute the committee for selection of Vice Chancellor, it was for the State government to constitute the committee in exercise of its executive powers under Articles 162 and 246(3)of the Constitution.

The State government contended that that the Chancellor was not empowered to constitute a search-cum-selection committee or nominate a person of his choice in the search committee as per 7.3 of the UGC Regulations 2018 and in fact, the committee could be constituted only by the State government through a public notification. The only mandate of the regulation was that one of the search committee members must be a nominee of the Chairman of the UGC and all its members shall be persons of eminence in the sphere of higher education. Therefore the issue of notification by the Chancellor for constituting a selection committee was against the law. Besides, it was ultra vire the powers conferred on the Chancellor as per the KUFOS Act and the UGC Regulations. His action amounted to usurping the executive power of the State government.

The government’s petition sought to quash the notification issued by the Chancellor.