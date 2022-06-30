Kerala High Court slams Cusat official for punishing student for late arrival at hostel

Student was asked to report to hostel at 6 p.m. on all days for two weeks

The Kerala High Court has criticised the Director of the Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering under the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for punishing a student for her late arrival at the hostel on June 15 by asking her to report to the hostel at 6 p.m. on all days for two weeks.

Justice Devan Ramachandran while setting aside the punishment order recently observed that it was rather strange that the Director had without any inquiry sought to impose a punishment on the petitioner. One did not understand why the punishment was imposed as would have been done by a school in the case of minor children. The inmates of the hostel were all adults. In fact, the petitioner had chosen not to challenge the deadline of 8.30 p.m. to enter the hostel, the court added.

The court made the observation when a petition filed by a student at the hostel seeking a directive to the university Vice Chancellor to consider her appeal against the punishment order by the Director came up for hearing. The allegation against the petitioner was that she did not go to the hostel by 8.30 p.m., which was the deadline. The explanation given by her was that she could not reach the hostel because she had met with an accident on the day. However, the Director found it unconvincing as the petitioner had not reported the alleged accident to the police.

The court said that the punishment was slightly harsh on the petitioner. It was common knowledge that a citizen did not rush to the police station to make a report. Therefore, “the mere factum of the accident not having been reported to the police station could not have been used against the petitioner, especially when no inquiry was initiated”, stated the court.

The court directed the Vice Chancellor to take up the appeal and decide it after hearing the petitioner in two months. Until then, the court deferred all action against the petitioner. The court also gave full liberty to the Director to take necessary action against the petitioner and afford the necessary opportunity of being heard to her. The court made it clear that until such time as the deadline for entering the hostel was modified, the petitioner would be obligated to abide by the same.