Kerala High Court sets aside transfer of Kozhikode Principal District judge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the transfer of S. Krishnakumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, as Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kollam.

He was transferred following his controversial remarks on the dress of the survivor while granting bail to writer Civic Chandran in a sexual assault case.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P, while allowing an appeal filed by Mr. Krishnakumar against a single judge’s order upholding the transfer order, however, observed that the observations of the appellant in the bail order were “indeed derogatory to women and, in our view, wholly uncalled for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No explanation sought

The court observed “if the High Court, on its administrative side, was of the view that the observations of the appellant in the judicial orders passed by him were of such nature as warranted the initiation of disciplinary action against him, then it ought to have called for an explanation from the appellant first and then established the misconduct in a disciplinary inquiry instituted for the purpose. It was only thereafter, and after arriving at a finding of misconduct, that an appropriate punishment could have been imposed on him. Such action, however, was never initiated against the appellant by the High Court, which even in the counter affidavit filed before us maintains that the order of transfer was not punitive but in public interest and in the exigencies of the service.”

The Bench observed that although the post of Presiding Officer of Labour Court is one that can be filled through the deputation of a District and Sessions Judge, “in practice and by convention, persons who have been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judges are not transferred and posted as Presiding Officers of the Labour Courts in the State.” Besides, it was “prejudicial and stigmatic to the appellant” as he would be forced to work “in a post that is not perceived by those in the service to be of the same status as that of the Principal District & Sessions Judge.”

The court added that upholding the transfer order would have a deleterious effect on the morale of the judicial officers in the State. The court also pointed out that he was also at present undergoing treatment for various ailments at a hospital in Kozhikode. Subjecting him to a transfer under the circumstances would be unfairly prejudicial to the appellant.